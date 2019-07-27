CAF CL: Preparations are far advanced ahead of Kano Pillars game- Kotoko PRO

Communications Director for Asante Kotoko Kennedy Boakye Ansah has said that his team is ready for their CAF Champions League first leg clash against Kano Pillars of Nigeria on August 10.

According to him, preparations are far advanced ahead of the game as they have signed quality players to augment the squad as well as engaging in international friendlies.

"Preparations are far advance ahead of our Champions league game against Kano Pillars. Blending of the old and new players has been good so far and I know with time the team will get to where every supporter is expecting", he told AshhFM

"We have had a lot of information about Kano Pillars and I believe our technical handlers will work on the team to win the game in Nigeria", he added.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Nigeria for the first leg of the Champions League preliminaries against Kano Pillars which will be played at the Pillars Sports Stadium on August 10.