CAF CL: Preparations far advanced ahead of Pillars game- Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has assured the fans of a win in their second leg encounter against Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.

The game comes off on August 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg by 3-2 at the Sannie Abachie Sports Stadium a week ago.

Speaking to the media on the preparations made by the team ahead of the second leg encounter, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah said preparations are far advanced and is confident of a victory ahead of the game.

"Preparations are far advance ahead of our game against Kano Pillars and we will win the game for our supporters", he told AshhFM

Kotoko will need to avoid a defeat or draw to progress to the next round.

The Porcupine Warriors have set a target to reach the group stage of the Champions League.