CAF CL: Referees appointed for Asante Kotoko-Kano Pillars clash arrive in Ghana

Officials appointed for the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars for the CAF Champions League second leg have arrived in the country.

The referees arrived in Ghana on Friday and were met by Asante Kotoko officials.

Djindo Louis and his assistants from Benin will officiate the game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Match Commissioner Andy Quamie is expected to arrive in the country on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors will need to overturn the 3-2 result in the first leg and secure a win to progress to the next round.

