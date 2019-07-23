CAF CL: We are going to eliminate Kotoko- Kano Pillars Coach

Head coach of Kano Pillars Ibrahim Musah, says his team has a good chance of eliminating Asante Kotoko in the upcoming CAF Champions League preliminaries.

The first leg is scheduled for August 10,2019 in Kano, Nigeria at the Pillars Stadium and the return leg on the weekend of August 23-24 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Coach Musah believes his side can go past the Porcupine Warriors in this two-legged encounter.

“We have a brighter chance of eliminating Asante Kotoko.We are going to do our best”, he told Oyerepa FM.

The Kano Pillars coach also indicated they are not sacred of the Ghanaian Champions even though he doesn’t have much information about them.

“I have heard about the team but don't know much about Kotoko. We are not scared about Kotoko,what you bring presently is more important than success achieved years ago”.

“We just concluded our league in Nigeria ,we are preparing very well because we are going to meet a great team in Ghana”, he added.