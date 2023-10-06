CAF commends Morocco, Portugal, and Spain for securing 2030 World Cup hosting rights

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has extended its congratulations to Morocco and its partner nations, Portugal and Spain, for successfully securing the hosting rights for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. CAF emphasized the significant potential that this bid holds for the African continent.

In a press release, CAF stated, "CAF believes that Morocco’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2030 will contribute significantly to the development and growth of football in Africa, particularly amongst the African youth whose population is the fastest growing youth population in the World."

This achievement marks the second time in the tournament's 100-year history that Africa will host the FIFA World Cup, highlighting the continent's growing prominence in international football.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed his confidence in the Morocco, Portugal, and Spain 2030 World Cup bid's success in the FIFA bidding process and obtaining approval from the FIFA Congress. He emphasized that this collaboration reflects the unity between Africa and Europe in football and inspires cooperation to improve the world.

Motsepe extended his gratitude to King Mohammed VI, Morocco's government, and its people for supporting the 2030 World Cup bid. He also thanked the CAF Member Associations for their support and commended the exceptional leadership of Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Moroccan Royal Federation of Football.

The 2030 World Cup will make history as the first time three continents jointly host the tournament. In addition to the official hosts, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina will each host one match, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first-ever World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930. The tournament will feature 48 teams competing in a total of 104 matches.