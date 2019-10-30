CAF Confed Cup: Asante Kotoko to leave for Ivory Coast on Friday

Asante Kotoko will leave Ghana for Ivory Coast on Friday for the second leg clash of their CAF Confederation Cup game against San Pedro.

The Ghanaian giants beat the Ivorian side 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday after the second half was rained off on Sunday.

Naby Keita's injury time penalty was enough for the Porcupine Warriors, who are eager to reach the group stages of the competition for the second year running.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen and his boys are preparing in Kumasi for the second leg clash on Sunday.

The winner of the two legged tie progresses to the group stages of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.