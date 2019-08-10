CAF Confed Cup: Brazilian striker Marco Silver starts for AshantiGold against Akonangui FC

Brazilian striker Marco Silver has been handed a starting berth for AshantiGold's CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round tie at Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC on Saturday.

Head coach Ricardo Da Rocha has selected right back Kwadwo Amoako, a new signing, who joined few weeks ago.

In a 4-3-3 formation, the back four is made up of Yussif Mubarik and Eric Osei Agyemang as centre backs with Amoako and Eric Donkor

The three-man midfield comprises Latif Anabila, James Akaminko and Amos Addai.

Mark Agyakum, Shafiu Mumuni and Silver leads the four-time Ghanaian champions.

AshantiGold XI to face Akonangui FC:

Frank Boateng-Eric Osei Agyemang, Yusif Mubarik, Kwadwo Amoako, Eric Donkor-James Akaminko, Latif Anabila, Amos Addai-Mark Agyakum, Marco Silver, Shafiu Mumuni.