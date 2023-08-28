CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC forward John Antwi eyes group stage qualification after eliminating Milo FC

Dreams FC forward John Antwi has shared his excitement after leading his side to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The veteran striker netted late to seal a 3-2 aggregate win for Dreams in their game against Milo FC of Guinea.

The former Al Ahly and Pyramids FC attacker wants to use his experience to help the FA Cup winners reach the group stage of the competition.

“First of all the goal was not for me alone but for the team and I think it has helped the team to go to the next stage," he said after the game.

“So like from the beginning, I am coming to help the team with the little experience I have in Africa because I have been to the CAF Champions League final, I have been to the Confederation Cup final so I know how the terrain is.

“Mine is just to help the team to go forward at least to the group stage, this is what we are working on and I know God willing we will get there.”