CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC leave for Guinea ahead of Milo FC clash

Dreams FC have left Ghana for Guinea ahead of the first-leg of their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Milo FC.

An 18-man team lead by coach Abdul Karim Zito and some management members left Accra on Thursday morning, and are expected to arrive in Conakry in the afternoon.

Dreams FC are scheduled to face Milo FC on Saturday, August 19, in what is anticipated to be a closely watched match. Subsequently, the teams will square off again in the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, exactly one week later.

With high hopes for a favourable outcome, Dreams FC have enlisted the talents of seasoned striker John Antwi. Antwi's deep knowledge of continental football, honed during his tenure in Egypt, is anticipated to be a significant asset. Notably, he holds the esteemed title of being the top foreign goal scorer in Egyptian football.

In addition to strategic player acquisitions, Dreams FC have played a series of friendly matches to gauge their team's prowess in the lead-up to their debut campaign in Africa.

Their final friendly game is scheduled against Heart of Lions on Tuesday afternoon. This match will provide one last opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and address any potential areas of improvement before their departure on Thursday for Guinea.