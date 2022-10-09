CAF Confed Cup: Hearts of Oak return home after Mali disgrace

Hearts of Oak have announced the team will head back to training tomorrow [Monday] after returning from Mali where they suffered a humiliating defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians were thrashed 3-0 by AS Real Bamako in the qualifiers of the second-tier inter-clubs competition on Saturday.

A club statement read: Team Hearts has safely arrived at the kotoka International Airport. Training continues tomorrow afternoon ahead of the return league of the CAF Confederations Cup match against Real Bamako of Mali. We will continue to update our followers.

Hearts are without a substantive coach after parting ways with Samuel Boadu who led them to the league title two seasons ago and won the MTN FA Cup twice.

The capital recently hired former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals trainer David Ocloo as assistant coach.

In the Ghana Premier League, they are not without a win and are down the table.