CAF Confed Cup: Senegalese match officials arrive for AshGold-RS Berkane clash

Match officials for AshantiGold's CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg encounter with RS Berkane of Morocco have arrived in Ghana.

The Senegalese referees touched down at the Kotoka international airport in Accra at around 4:30pm on Thursday.

They are expected in Obuasi on Friday morning.

Center referee for the crunchy fixture on Saturday at the Len Clay stadium is Issa Sy and will be assisted by El Hadji Malick Samba and Nouha Bangoura.

Fourth official will be Adalbert Diouf.

By Nuhu Adams