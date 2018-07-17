CAF Confed Cup: Vita Club in high spirit after clinching local topflight

DR Congo side Vita Club are one of the strongest teams in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup.

After holding Morocco’s Raja Casablanca at home to a goalless draw, they outplayed Ivorian side Asec Mimosas 3-1 in Kinshasa, to move to top of Group A with 4 points.

And while their midweek’s opponent Aduana Stars have been idle without any meaningful football activities, due to an ongoing suspension of the local topflight, Vita were busy wrapping up their domestic campaign, which they sealed with an eventual victory over the weekend to clinch a 14th title.

That alone is a big boost ahead of Aduana’s challenge which is an away fixture for the Congolese.

Vita boast of one of the best coaches in central Africa. Florent Ibenge doubles as the club’s manager and the national team coach. He has been to the Africa Cup of Nations a couple of times with the Leopards. He is also a veteran of Caf inter club competitions.

On the other hand, Aduana, might not be facing any immediate crisis, but the sacking of coach Yussif Abubakar days ago suggests some tensions in the outfit.

His successor Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi is confident he could adjust to the team’s style despite the short time ahead of the game against Vita.

He has been working in Ghana as a coach for years and understands the local game and the players, but has no continental pedigree.

However, facing Vita appears to be a personal challenge for a man who is keen on making a sound statement within Ghana and beyond.

Aduana’s Caf Confederation campaign has been very sluggish. They have claimed just one point from two games and sit bottom of the group.

However, a win in Dormaa Ahenkro would revive their run and move them level with Vita.

The competition remains open, with four more matches left, which are enough to make up for the slow start Aduana have suffered.

However, a loss or even a draw against the visitors could most probably seal the fate of the Ghanaian champions who couldn’t progress in the Caf Champions League either.

Credit: Goal.com