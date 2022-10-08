CAF Confederation Cup: AS Real Bamako make light work of Hearts of Oak in Mali

Hearts of Oak were defeated 3-0 in Mali in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second qualifying round match against AS Real Bamako.

The Malians were superior, scoring three goals, and will travel to Ghana confident that a similar performance will see them through to the next round.

Real Bamako, who defeated Burkinabe side AS Douanes in the previous round, made their intentions clear from the start at Stade du 26 Mars de Bamako.

Their efforts were rewarded after 11 minutes as they registered the first goal.

At the half-hour mark, the home side made it 2-0 with a free kick.

The Malian Cup champions scored again in the 74th minute to seal the deserved win.

Hearts of Oak must now overcome a three-goal deficit at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16 to advance to the playoff round of the 2022/23 Caf Confederation Cup.