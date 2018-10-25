CAF Confederation Cup: AS Vita Club thump Al Masry 4-0 to book final place

AS Vita have booked their place in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup final following a convincing 4-0 semifinal second-leg win over Al-Masry at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Wednesday evening.

Following a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Port Said earlier this month, the Black Dolphins turned on the style in he DR Congo capital to book their place in the final.

Ngoyi Emomo headed the hosts in-front from a corer-kick as early as the sixth minute, rising highest before directing an unstoppable effort past the Green Eagles goalkeeper to send the home fans into absolute ecstasy.

The Green Eagles hit back with a spell of pressure of their own and were only denied a equaliser through the class of Nelson Lukong in the Vita goal.

Having successfully navigated through an awkward few minutes, the Black Dolphins doubled their lead through that man Emomo who completed his brace with a power left-footed effort from the edge of the area that left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Jean-Marc Makusu duly scored his his 10th goal of the campaign to make it 3-0 to the hosts in the 75th minute before Mukoko Batezadio added a fourth in second-half added time to seal an comfortable win for the home side who will face either Raja Casablanca or Enyimba in the final over two-legs.