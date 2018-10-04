CAF Confederation Cup: AS Vita frustrate Al Masry in Egypt

Al Masry SC were held to a scoreless stalemate by AS Vita Club at the Port Said stadium on Wednesday in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals first leg.

Even though the Egyptians extended their unbeaten run to twelve games, the result wasn't one they expected.

The first dangerous opportunity of the encounter fell the way of the visitors despite Al Masry's slight dominance.

Jean-Marc Makusu's bicycle flick in the 39th minute missed the goal by a whisker.

The hosts came close to getting the opener on the stroke of halftime but Amr Moussa's effort was brilliantly saved by veteran goalkeeper Nelson Lukong.

Al Masry continued with their advantage in possession in the second half whilst Vita Club were creating the threatening opportunities but make any of them count.

The second leg is at the Stade de Martyrs in Kinshasa, DR Congo on 24th October when AS Vita Club welcome Al Masry SC.

By Nuhu Adams