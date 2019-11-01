CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko depart for Ivory ahead of San Pedro clash

Asante Kotoko have left Ghana for the Ivory Coast ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup play off against San Pedro on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors left Accra on Friday afternoon after arriving the same day from Kumasi.

The team is expected to touch down in Abidjan tonight before holding a mandatory training on Saturday for the game on Sunday.

Kotoko lead the tie 1-0 from the first leg played in Kumasi on Monday.

The Kumasi based side will make it to the group stages for the second time in a row if they beat the Ivorian side on aggregate scoreline from the two legs.