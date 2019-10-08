CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko likely to face Enyimba, Berkane, Al-Masry in play-offs

Asante Kotoko is likely to clash with some top teams in the play-offs of the CAF Confederation Cup with the draw to be held on Wednesday in Cairo.

The Porcupine Warriors exited the CAF Champions League qualifiers after losing to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel by 3-2 on aggregate after both legs.

The first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended 2-0 in favor of the Porcupine Warriors while Etoile thrashed Kotoko 3-0 in the return leg to book a place in the Champions League.

Asante Kotoko is likely to meet some of these top teams on the continent such as Enyimba (Nigeria), RS Berkane (Morocco) Al-Masry (Egypt), Horoya among others in the draw to be held on Wednesday.

The first leg of the group stage begins on 29 October, 2019.

Below is the list of teams for the play-offs

Horoya,

Enyimba

Gor Mahia

KCCA

UD Songo

Young Africans

RS Berkane

Al-Masry

Hassania Agadir

Zanaco

Enugu Rangers

Djoliba

Elect-Sport

Cano Sport

AL-Nasr

Fosa Juniors

FC Nouadhibou

Cote d'Or

ASC Kara

Green Eagles

Paradou AC

ESAE

DC Motema Pembe

FC San Pedro

Pyramids

Bandari

Bidvest Wits

TS Galaxy

Proline Triangle United