CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko likely to face Enyimba, Berkane, Al-Masry in play-offs

Asante Kotoko is likely to clash with some top teams in the play-offs of the CAF Confederation Cup with the draw to be held on Wednesday in Cairo.
The Porcupine Warriors exited the CAF Champions League qualifiers after losing to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel by 3-2 on aggregate after both legs.
The first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended 2-0 in favor of the Porcupine Warriors while Etoile thrashed Kotoko 3-0 in the return leg to book a place in the Champions League.
Asante Kotoko is likely to meet some of these top teams on the continent such as Enyimba (Nigeria), RS Berkane (Morocco) Al-Masry (Egypt), Horoya among others in the draw to be held on Wednesday.
The first leg of the group stage begins on 29 October, 2019.
Below is the list of teams for the play-offs
Horoya,
Enyimba
Gor Mahia
KCCA
UD Songo
Young Africans
RS Berkane
Al-Masry
Hassania Agadir
Zanaco
Enugu Rangers
Djoliba
Elect-Sport
Cano Sport
AL-Nasr
Fosa Juniors
FC Nouadhibou
Cote d'Or
ASC Kara
Green Eagles
Paradou AC
ESAE
DC Motema Pembe
FC San Pedro
Pyramids
Bandari
Bidvest Wits
TS Galaxy
Proline Triangle United