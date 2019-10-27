GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko's clash with San Pedro in Kumasi abandoned due to heavy rain

Published on: 27 October 2019

Asante Kotoko’s Caf Confederation Cup playoff first-leg clash with Ivorian side San Pedro has been abandoned due to heavy rainfall in Kumasi on Sunday

The game was stopped with the scoreline goalless.

It finished 0-0 at half time but the start of the second half was delayed by heavy downpour.

After more than 30 minutes, There was no improvement and standing water on the pitch meant the decision was taken to abandon the game.

 

It has not been confirmed when the match will be replayed.

The two teams are battling for a place in the group stage of the competition.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments