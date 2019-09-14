CAF Confederation Cup: Ashantigold beat RS Berkane in a five goal thriller to earn first leg advantage

AshantiGold gained a slim first leg advantage against RS Berkane in their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup penultimate round qualifier with a 3-2 win at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Miners took a two-zero lead at half-time but allowed the visitors to rally back and level the scoring before Amos Addai scored the match winner.

Left-back Eric Donkor hit the back of the net for the go-ahead goal in the 17th minute when his cross from the flanks zoomed into the net like a rocket.

On the nick of the half-time captain Shafiu Mohammed who was behind the RS Berkane defender inside the box stuck in his right foot to hit the ball past on-rushing goalkeeper for the second goal.

RS Berkane reduce the deficit few minutes after the break through striker Mohammed Aziz.

The Moroccans then leveled through Mohammed Farehane, twelve minutes into the second half to set up a dramatic finish to the game.

The leveler did not last as Ashantigold quickly regained the lead after Amos Addai sneaked in a third.

The miners were chasing for a fourth elusive goal with coach Ricardo Da Rocha bring on Brazilian forward Marco Aurélio for Amos Nkrumah.

Despite the attacking changes, the Moroccans remained resolute in defence as to travel back to Casablanca with two away goals.

The Miners will travel to Morocco in a fortnight time for the return leg.