CAF Confederation Cup: AshantiGold coach Ricardo Da Rocha disappointed with first leg result against RS Berkane

AshantiGold coach Ricardo Da Rocha is disappointed his side conceded two goals at home to RS Berkane in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first-round clash.

The Miners scored three but let in two as they earned a slim 3-2 advantage over the Moroccans on Saturday.

“RS Berkane is a very good side, we had two goals, but our mistakes caused us and they also got two goals.

“It’s normal for such mistakes to occur, but I’m not excited about the result because they are a very good side and when we go for the return encounter, we are going to do something better over there.

“We have some work to do on our team because certain things are not well, we have won the game though but I’m not a happy man” he added.

