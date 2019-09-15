CAF Confederation Cup: AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor confident of positive result in Morocco

AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor believes his side are capable of earning a win or a draw against RS Berkane in Morocco to qualify for the playoff of CAF Confederation Cup.

Donkor found the back of the net on Saturday as the Miners earned a 3-2 win in Obuasi. A slim advantage heading into the return leg in Morocco on September 27.

“We know most of our fans are not content with the scoreline , but I believe anything is possible in football so we are capable of winning or getting a draw in Morocco to ensure our qualification”

“The most important thing is for us to be focused in the coming days because we know the task ahead isn’t easy, we have to concentrate and work extra hard”

Donkor also rejected the claim his side’s second-half performance is always questionable.

“No I won’t accept that, we lost concentration after conceding the first goal because our game plan was to keep a clean sheet so their first goal put us off and were caught sleeping”

The second leg will be played at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.