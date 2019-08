Ashantigold will leave for Equatorial Guinea for their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Akonangui FC on Wednesday.

The miners will battle the side in the first leg tie on Sunday.

The team will travel to Togo on Tuesday evening enroute to Malabo for the first leg tie.

The Obuasi-based side will aiming for a favourable result to make the return leg a mere formality.

Brazilian coach Ricardo da Rocha will also be aiming to begin his career at the club on a positive note.