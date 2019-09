AshantiGold beat division one side Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 in a friendly as they continue their preparations for the Caf Confederation Cup return leg clash against RS Berkane in Morocco.

Marco Silva’s solitary strike in the first half was the difference as the Miners won the match on Saturday.

AshantiGold need a draw or avoid defeat in Morocco to progress after their 3-2 win in the first leg at Obuasi.

The team will be given a break on Sunday and resume training on Monday, 23rd September 2019.