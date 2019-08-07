CAF Confederation Cup: Ashantigold leave Ghana for Equatorial Guinea to play Akonangui FC

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have left the country for their CAF Confederation Cup game against Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC.

The Miners leave with a contingent of 18 players and 6 technical team members for the game set for Sunday in Ebibeyin.

The team leaves Obuasi through to Lome, where they will board a flight to Malabo before continuing their journey to Ebibeyin.

Coach Ricardo da Rocha named a strong team for the trip, which included Emmanuel Osei Baffour and new arrival Kwadwo Amoako.

However, influential duo Appiah McCarthy and Amos Addai missed the trip following their inability to pass a late fitness test.

The five times Equatoguinean champions will host Ashantigold at the Estadio de Libertad on Sunday with the return leg set for Len Clay two weeks later.