CAF Confederation Cup: Ashantigold name 18-man squad for Akonangui FC clash, McCarthy and Nkrumah out

Ashantigold coach Ricardo de Rocha has named an 18-man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup trip to Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC without influential duo Appiah McCarthy and Amos Frimpong.

The two players failed a late fitness test and have been left out of the squad.

The contingent include 18 players, six technical team and 9 officials making the trip to Ebebiyín.

The miners depart for Togo on Tuesday evening enroute to Malabo a day after.

Goalkeepers Robert Dabuo Frank Boateng

Defenders Kwadwo Amoako Musah Mohammed Eric Donkor Atta Kusi Richard Osei Agyemang Roland Amuzou Yussif Mubarick

Midfielders James Akaminko Emmanuel Owusu Abdul Latif Anabila Emmanuel Osei Baffuor Amos Addai David Abagna Marco Silver

Strikers Shafui Mumuni Mark Agyekum