CAF Confederation Cup: AshantiGold SC coach Ricardo da Rocha confident of victory over Akonangui FC

AshantiGold SC gaffer Ricardo da Rocha has expressed his confidence about beating Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Miners will play as guest to the Guinean outfit in the opening qualifying match of CAF's second-tier club competition.

According to the Brazilian tactician, Akonangui FC could pose a big problem to his lads but is very optimistic they have what it takes to return home with the maximum points.

“I have been monitoring the games of our opponents and can say they are a very good side, they played very well in their last game," the former Ebusua Dwarfs coach told FootballmadeinGhana.

“We are representing people of Obuasi and the people of Ghana at large, we are going to give our bestin trying to bring a good result home. They should pray for us, we won’t let them down ”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16: 00GMT on Saturday.