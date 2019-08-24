CAF Confederation Cup: AshGold coach maintains starting XI for Akonangui FC return leg

AshantiGold coach Ricardo Da Rocha has named an unchanged starting XI to face Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC this afternoon in their CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round second leg at home.

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng remains between the sticks and will be supported by defenders Kwadwo Amoako, Eric Donkor, Yussif Mubarik and Eric Osei Agyemang.

The three-man midfield comprises Latif Anabila, James Akaminko and Amos Addai.

Mark Agyakum, Safe Mumuni and Brazilian Marco Silver will be up front for the Elephants.

AshantiGold can progress to the next round with a goalless draw after the first leg ended 1-1 two weeks ago.

AshantiGold XI to face Akonangui FC:

Frank Boateng (GK), Kwadwo Amoako, Richard Osei Agyemang, Yussif Mubarik, Eric Donkor, James Akaminko, Abdul Latif Anabila, Marco Aurelio Silva, Amos Addai, Shafiu Mumuni, Mark Agyekum