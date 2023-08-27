CAF Confederation Cup: Beninise referee Daniel Luc Kassa takes charge of Dreams FC vs. Milo FC

Daniel Luc Kassa from Benin will be the centre referee for the Dreams FC vs. Milo FC de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round 2nd leg game in Accra.

The 39-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Lucien Todégnon Hontonnou (Assistant I), Detondji Joe Cortel Dodometin (Assistant II) and Issa Mouhamed (Fourth Official).

Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner, while Ghana's Christiana Baah works as the medical officer for the match.

The match, scheduled for a 15H00 kick-off, will be played at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Dreams drew 1-1 with the Guinean side in the first leg of the tie last week in Conakry.

The winner of the tie will face FC Kallon of Sierra Leone in the next round for a place in the group stage of the competition.