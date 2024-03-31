CAF Confederation Cup: Brilliant Dreams FC beat Stade Malien in Bamako

Dreams FC defied the odds with a stunning victory against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg on Sunday.

Experienced striker John Antwi shone brightly, netting both goals in the thrilling 2-1 triumph for the Ghanaian side, who now harbor hopes of reaching the semifinals for the first time in their history.

Making it to the quarterfinals is already deemed an overachievement, and Dreams FC's remarkable performance in Bamako adds another chapter to their inspiring journey.

In a resilient first-half display, Dreams FC frustrated the hosts, limiting them to just 41% possession and five goal attempts, while mustering six of their own.

The second half saw a more attacking approach from both sides, with Stade Malien taking the lead through Yoro Diaby in the 53rd minute.

However, Dreams FC bounced back as John Antwi leveled the score in the 66th minute before converting a crucial penalty to put his team ahead. Stade Malien's woes deepened with midfielder Fady Coulibaly's late red card.

The second leg, scheduled for next Sunday in Kumasi, presents Dreams FC with a significant advantage as they aim to progress further in the competition.