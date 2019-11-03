CAF Confederation Cup: Daniel Darkwah scores as Enyimba win away and qualify to money zone

Ghanaian defender Daniel Darkwah on target for Enyimba FC as they progressed to the Group stage of CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The former Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko SC star opened the scoring in the 77th minute to ensure the Nigerian giants secured a 2-1 win over South African side TS Galaxy.

Enyimba FC advanced with a 4-1 aggregate win after a 2-0 in first leg win in Aba a week ago.

Countryman Farouk Mohammed also starred for the People's Elephants as the booked their place in the money zone for the second consecutive year.

By Nuhu Adams