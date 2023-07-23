CAF Confederation Cup: Debutants Dreams FC to learn opponents on Tuesday

Dreams FC will learn their opponents in the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup qualifications after Tuesday's draw.

The 'Still Believe' outfit are embarking on their maiden continental competition after emerging winners of the FA Cup, giving them the ticket to represent Ghana in Africa's second-tier competition.

The draw for the 2023-24 Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted on Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

This draw will mark the beginning of a journey to the 2023-24 season of both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Algerian side USM Alger are the defending champions of the Confederation Cup – having won the trophy for the time in history.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.