CAF Confederation Cup: Dream FC forward John Antwi reacts after victory over Rivers United

Forward John Antwi remains confident of Dreams FC's chances at the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Nigeria's Rivers United.

The FA Cup winners bounced back from the opening day defeat to Club Africain to record their first group stage win in Kumasi.

Antwi, who has huge experience playing in the competition, opened the scoring in the first half with a powerful header before Abdul Aziz Issah doubled the lead after the break.

However, the Still Believe lads conceded late as Rivers United halved the deficit.

“It will be hard we know, the road will be muddy and rough but Heaven knows how we will get there and we know we will," he wrote on social media, which is a reference from a song by legendary Ghanaian band, Osibisa.

Dreams FC will travel to Angola to face Acedemica do Lobito in their third group game as the quest for a place in the quarter-finals continues.

Antwi returned to Ghana in August to join Dreams FC after spells with Egyptian clubs, including Al Ahly and Pyramids FC.