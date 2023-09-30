CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams become first Ghanaian club since 2019 to reach group stage

Dreams FC have achieved a remarkable milestone as the first Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after four years when Asante Kotoko achieved the feat.

The Still Believe lads in their first appearance in the competition have displayed an impressive performance in their preliminary ties and eventually made it to the group stage.

Having won the Ghana FA Cup last season, they began their campaign with a clash against Milo FC from Guinea. Abdul Karim Zito’s men clinched a 2-1 victory after drawing 1-1 in the first leg and winning 2-1 at home. In a more difficult task, Dreams FC prevailed as they held on to their 2-1 win in the first leg to draw 1-1 in the return fixture against Sierra Leone’s Kallon FC.

This feat means they have now made it to the group stage since Asante Kotoko’s campaign in 2019 which saw them trade tackles with Al Hilal Omdurman, Zesco FC and Nkana FC.

Dreams FC will be hoping to go even further than Kotoko did following the Porcupines’ exit after finishing third with seven points behind Al Hilal, and Nkana who had 11 and nine points respectively in Group C.

Dreams FC may have chalked arguably their biggest achievement as a football club but have a more exciting opportunity to go beyond their target.