CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC arrive in Egypt ahead of Zamalek clash

Dreams FC have arrived in Cairo ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The team led by coach Karim Zito left Accra on Thursday and touched down in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dreams FC will hold their first training session in Egypt later on Friday as preparations begin ahead of Sunday's titanic encounter.

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 4pm Ghana time.

The Ghana Premier League side are hoping to reach the final of the Confederation Cup in their first adventure in African football.

The FA Cup holders have exceeded expectations following a fairytale campaign, which has seen them beat some of the best clubs in Africa.

Dreams eliminated former Confederation Cup champions Stade Malien in the quarter-final to reach this stage.

They also topped Group C of the competition, beating Tunisian giants Club Africain and Rivers United of Nigeria.

The Dawu-based club became the first team since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2004 to reach the semifinal of an Africa inter-club competition.