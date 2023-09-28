CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC arrive in Monrovia ahead of Kallon FC return leg

Ghanaian FA Cup champions Dreams FC have arrived in Monrovia, Liberia, where they will face Sierra Leone's Kallon FC in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

This marks Dreams FC's debut in the competition, and they are determined to secure qualification to the group stage.

Dreams FC departed from Accra on Thursday afternoon with a full squad, ready to build on their 2-1 victory in the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium two weeks ago. In that match, veteran striker John Antwi scored the winning goal.

Coach Karim Zito has named an 18-man squad for the trip, and the team aim to replicate the performance that earned them a 1-1 draw against Guinea's Milo FC de Kankan in Conakry on their previous away trip.

Despite Kallon FC being the home team, there is no home advantage as the match will be played at a neutral venue in Monrovia, Liberia.

Dreams FC are determined to secure a positive result at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Saturday.