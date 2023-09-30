CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC assistant coach undaunted by change of venue for Kallon FC clash

Dreams FC assistant coach, Winfred Dormon, has emphasised that playing their CAF Confederation Cup fixture against FC Kallon in Monrovia will not necessarily provide an advantage for his team.

FC Kallon's stadium in Sierra Leone did not meet CAF's requirements for hosting a continental game, leading to the decision to relocate the match to the Samuel Doe Stadium in Liberia.

Dormon believes that the change in venue won't affect the outcome of the game significantly, stating, "For us, whether the game is played in our bedroom or in Sierra Leone, we are poised to make sure we tell this story."

He acknowledged that while the change in location may seem like a blessing in disguise, it was not their decision but a matter of following the rules and regulations of the game.

The assistant coach emphasized the importance of mental attitude and player preparedness, saying, "It's the same football game, 11v11, same system, so we have to make sure that per the regulations of the game, we have one training session on the pitch to familiarize ourselves. We have to make sure that we get our plans right; it's about tactics but it is also more about the mental attitude of the players."

Dreams FC are focused on making history in the CAF Confederation Cup, and the change in venue will not deter their determination to succeed.