CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC become first Ghanaian club since 2004 to reach knockout stage

Dreams FC have made history by becoming the first team from the Ghana Premier League to reach the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup since 2004 when Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak had their legendary runs to the final.

Despite losing 2-1 to Rivers United in Nigeria, Dreams FC advanced to the quarter-finals due to a surprise twist of events in the group stage.

As the group leader with 12 points, Dreams FC was poised to make history, but their hopes seemed to dwindle when they conceded a late goal against Rivers United.

However, fate intervened, and a 1-1 draw between Academia and Club Africain in Tunisia ensured Dreams FC's progression to the next round.

Teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah scored the vital away goal for Dreams FC in the 40th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Although Rivers United pushed hard to equalise and score more goals, Dreams FC's resilient defence held strong until a late winner for the hosts in stoppage time.

Dreams FC's journey to the quarter-finals is a significant achievement for the Ghanaian FA Cup champions in their maiden appearance in the continental tournament.

Under Coach Karim Zito's guidance, the team has consistently exceeded expectations and demonstrated its potential on the African stage.

By joining the likes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC have reignited hopes and aspirations for success at the continental level.

As they prepare to face tough opponents in the knockout stage, Dreams FC carry the pride and support of Ghanaian football fans, who are eager to see more milestones in their incredible journey.