CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC clinch redemption with triumph against Rivers United

Dreams FC registered their first victory of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after beating Nigerian side Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

As a recovery from their defeat to Club Africain in the opening game, Dreams claimed a deserving 2-1 win to record their first three points of the campaign.

The 'Still Believe' outfit needed goals from experienced striker John Antwi and young talent Abdul Aziz Issah to seal the victory over Nigerians.

The former Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC player set the ball rolling when he brilliantly headed home a cross from defender Eric Boateng with Dreams' first shot on target in the 35th minute.

Despite an improved second half performance from the Nigerians, it was Dreams who got the second goal of the match.

The 18-year-old midfielder Issah extended the lead for the Ghanaian club in the 74th minute following a brilliant team effort.

The teenage sensation scored again a few moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Rivers pulled one back before the close of the match when midfielder Alex Oyowah got the ball behind the back of the net in stoppage-time.

Dreams will travel to Angola to face Academica do Lobito in the next round next Sunday.