CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC clinch thrilling away victory against Academica Do Lobito

Dreams FC secured a significant away victory against Angolan side Academica Do Lobito, further solidifying their position in the CAF Confederation Cup group.

Following last week's 2-1 triumph over Nigeria's Rivers United, Dreams FC continued their winning streak with a 3-2 success at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The Ghanaian debutants now find themselves with six points, putting them on par with Tunisian side Club Africain and Rivers United. The thrilling match saw Dreams FC take an early lead in the 10th minute, courtesy of a brilliant effort by Abdul Aziz Issah. However, Academica Do Lobito's defender, Joao Valonga Basilio Barros, quickly equalized.

Undeterred, Dreams FC regained control as veteran striker John Antwi showcased his scoring prowess, putting his team ahead once again. Aholou Gael Avocevou further secured the victory for Dreams FC with the third goal. While the home side managed to grab a late consolation, Dreams FC emerged triumphant.

Academica Do Lobito, on the other hand, find themselves without a single point after three matches. Their next challenge involves a journey to face Dreams FC in Kumasi, where the Ghanaian side will aim to complete the double and strengthen their position in the quest for a spot in the quarter-finals. Dreams FC continue to impress on the continental stage, and their fans eagerly anticipate further success in the CAF Confederation Cup.