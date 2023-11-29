CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito vows swift comeback after defeat to Club Africain

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is determined to swiftly recover from their setback against Club Africain in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener.

Despite succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against the Tunisian side on Sunday, Zito expressed pride in his players and is optimistic about bouncing back.

Following the loss, Zito emphasized his team's resilience, stating, "I am proud of the boys; we are going to work hard on our next game, which is against Rivers United. Surely, we will bounce back to winning ways," in an interview with the club's media.

With goals from Tayeb Meziani and Bassem Srarfi sealing their defeat, the FA Cup champions are now focused on their upcoming challenge against Nigerian side Rivers United.

The second group game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The reigning FA Cup winners returned to Ghana on Tuesday, landing at the Kotoka International Airport in the capital.

They will swiftly regroup and head to Kumasi to commence preparations for the crucial encounter against Rivers.

Eyes are set on a triumphant performance as Dreams aims to turn the tide in their favour in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.