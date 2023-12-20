CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito admits lack of experience

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has openly acknowledged a critical issue affecting his team ahead of their crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Academica do Lobito â€“ a lack of experience leading to conceding goals.

All eyes are on Dreams FC as they gear up for another thrilling encounter against their Angolan counterparts at the Baba Yara Stadium. The Ghana FA Cup champions emerged victorious in their third group game against Academica do Lobito with a 3-2 away win at the EstÃ¡dio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

Despite opening the scoring with a goal from Abdul Aziz Issah, the host quickly responded, and the match saw an impressive performance from veteran striker John Antwi, who scored to restore Dreams FC's lead. However, Zito pointed out that the team's goals conceded were due to minor mistakes arising from a lack of experience.

"The unfortunate side of our story is all goals scored against us were not stoppable. It was little mistakes due to a lack of experience," Zito explained. He cited examples, emphasizing the need for players to play it safe in certain situations to avoid unnecessary errors.

Zito specifically highlighted instances in Tunisia where lapses in judgment led to conceded goals. He expressed concern about the team's vulnerability to goals and attributed it to the learning curve and gaining experience.

As Dreams FC face Academica do Lobito once again, Zito aims to address these issues and tighten their defense, showcasing the team's growth and determination in continental competitions.