CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito aims to return to competition after semi-final exit

Despite their recent elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his desire to participate in the CAF inter-club competition again next season.

The Ghana Premier League side made their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup this season after clinching the FA Cup title last season. Despite being newcomers to the competition, Dreams FC managed to reach the semifinals, showcasing their potential on the continental stage.

However, their journey came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek SC in the reverse leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, following a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Despite the disappointment of their elimination, Zito remains optimistic about the future and is already setting his sights on returning to Africa next season, even acknowledging the financial challenges associated with participating in continental competitions.

"I want to go to Africa again by winning the FA Cup. Playing in Africa is a nice experience," Zito expressed in an interview with Asempa FM. "There are financial challenges playing in Africa, but we are aiming to play in Africa again."

In the meantime, Dreams FC will shift their focus to domestic competition as they prepare to face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Despite the setback in Africa, Dreams FC's ambition remains undeterred as they continue to strive for success both domestically and internationally.