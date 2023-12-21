CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito delighted after emphatic victory

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito expressed his excitement following his team's impressive performance in the CAF Confederation Cup clash against Angolan side Academica do Lobito at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian FA Cup winners are joint top of their group after thrashing Academica do Lobito 4-0 in Kumasi.

The scoring commenced in the 35th minute with Agyenim Boateng, and the team further extended their lead with an own goal. Teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah showcased his prowess with a remarkable goal from midfield and later assisted in securing the fourth goal for Dreams FC.

Reflecting on the game, coach Zito praised his players and emphasized their youthfulness in the competition.

He stated, "All goals scored against us were stoppable; my players are very young in this stage of the competition, so I had to talk to them well and caution against conceding any foolish goal. Thankfully, they lived up to expectations."

While leading, Zito focused on the defensive aspect of the game, expressing satisfaction with the team's performance. With this victory, Dreams FC has accumulated nine points. They have secured three consecutive wins after their opening day defeat to Club Africain and are in a great position to secure a spot in the knockout stages.