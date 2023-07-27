CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito plans to strengthen squad with experienced players

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed his team's intention to bolster their squad with experienced players ahead of their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe lads secured their spot in the continental competition after clinching victory in the Ghana FA Cup last season.

Earlier this week, Dreams FC were drawn to face Guinean side Milo FC in the preliminary round, and coach Zito emphasised the need to reinforce the team with seasoned players to enhance their chances of success.

"We have a philosophy; our vision is to groom talent and sell, but it isn't just any young player we pick. However, when it comes to Africa, we have to make a meaningful impact. So definitely, we need a couple of experienced players to bolster the squad," Coach Zito stated.

Having assessed his team's performance at the end of the previous season, the coach revealed that he has been keeping a close eye on certain players.

Recognizing the importance of filling any gaps in the team, Zito is determined to bring in experienced individuals who can contribute significantly to the squad's progress.

"As a coach, at the end of every season, you need to assess your team and fill positions where you felt short. So definitely, we will get some experienced players to beef up the squad. We have limited time to do that, but we will," Coach Zito confirmed in an interview with Wontumi FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

With the first preliminary round matches scheduled between August 18th to 20th for the first leg and August 25th to 27th for the second leg, Dreams FC are eager to make a strong impression.