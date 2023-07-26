GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito satisfied with draw, eyes victory over Milo FC

Published on: 26 July 2023
Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito says it is fair for his team to be paired against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup draw in the first round of the competition because their opponents share similar profile as theirs. 

Dreams FC will play the Guinean side as they make their debut appearance in the CAF inter-club competition after winning the Ghana FA Cup which made them eligible to compete at that level.

Karim Zito is confident is team can work hard to get the desired results due to the pedigree of their opponnts.

According to him, Milo Fc are not a household name in the industry which makes they matchup and openly fair contest.

“It is a fair draw the reason why I am saying it is a fair draw is this is my first day of hearing Milo FC from Guinea. And then Dreams FC is another young club when I was playing football we didn’t know Milo FC,” he told Peace FM.

“So I have also been to Guinea while working with Kotoko and it looks like our opponents are not one of the notable clubs which existed back then.

“We may have been pitted against Milo FC which might be a young side but that may no longer matter. Because any team that gets to this level in Africa Football cannot be underestimated.

The first preliminary round matches are scheduled between August 18th to 20th for the first leg, and August 25th to 27th for the second leg.

