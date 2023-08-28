CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito worried about players fitness despite Milo FC win

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito insists his players are struggling for fitness despite securing qualification to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup winners defeated Guinea's Milo FC 3-2 on aggregate to set up a date with Kallon FC on Sierra Leone in the next stage.

According to Zito, the late start of the Ghana Premier League is having an effect on the fitness of his players, who had to battle to defeat Milo FC.

“Those you saw today, they play the league. They are playing their league and we are not playing the league," he said in at the post-match presser.

“This is what has happened to both Medeama and Dreams fc and after the third phase of our preparation, we don’t a match to play.

“Because we started [the pre-season] before the rest of the clubs and when you call any club, they tell you they just started the pre-season.

“When we went there, cramps and so many things happened to my boys there so I took upon myself because I have the experience.

“I shortened my training session, instead of three sessions, I made it two sessions so that they will gain the energy back to fight.

“We are not playing the league so the match fitness is not there and other countries are playing the league so we have to sit down and look at our calendar so that it will help those who will qualify for Africa.”