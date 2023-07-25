CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC drawn against Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in first preliminary round

Dreams FC, who are making their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, will take on fellow debutant Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in the first preliminary round of the competition.

Dreams learned about their opponents when the CAF inter-club draw for the 2023-24 campaign was conducted on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the CAF headquarters in the Egyptian capital city, Cairo.

The 'Still Believe' lads secured the ticket to represent Ghana in the continental showpiece after winning in the FA Cup for the very first time in history.

Dreams are participating in the CAF Confederation Cup and have become the 12th Ghanaian club to do so since its inception in 2004, where Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak faced off in the final.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.

Dreams will make the trip to Guinea for the first leg before coming home to host Milo at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg.

The winner of the tie will face either of AS Douanes (Niger) and Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) in the second preliminary round for a spot in the group stage.