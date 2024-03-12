CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC drawn against West African neighbours Stade Malien in quarter-finals

Dreams FC have been drawn against Malian giants Stade Malien de Bamako in the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The draw for the knockout round of the competition was done on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ghanaian club, after topping their group ahead of Club Africain, Rivers United, and Academica do Lobito, will play away first before hosting the second leg.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Stade Mars 26 in Bamako.

The second leg will come off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi when Dreams play as hosts on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The 'Still Believe' outfit is the first Ghanaian club to reach the knockout round of CAF inter-club competitions in two decades.

Stade Malien won the competition in 2009.