CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow wants support ahead of FC Kallon clash 

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has called for support ahead of the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round against FC Kallon of Sierra Leone.

The Ghanaian MTN FA Cup champions host the Sierre Leone club at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday September 15, 2023.

The Still Believe Club who are participating in Africa for the first time are hoping to reach the group stage of the Confederation Cup according to the General Manager.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game with Accra based radio station Happy FM, Ameenu Shardow appealed to the fans to troop to the Accra Sports Stadium to support the club to victory.

"We hope the support the fans gave the Black Stars they will replicate the same support for us".

He added: "We need a resounding victory and to win convincingly to ensure the second leg becomes a mere formality".