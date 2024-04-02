CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC GM reveals strategy behind first leg victory over Stade Malien

The General Manager of Dreams FC has unveiled the team's winning strategy for their recent away clash against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Ameenu Shardow highlighted their aim to secure a positive result, ultimately leading to a stunning 2-1 victory thanks to John Antwi's brace.

With this triumph, Dreams FC now hold a significant advantage as they prepare for the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium next Sunday.

Shardow expressed confidence in the team's strategy, particularly after securing a lead and two crucial away goals in the first leg.

“When the draw was made, our plan was to ensure that by the time we play the second leg we have put ourselves in a very strong position to qualify to the next stage of the competition and I think by a large extent we have achieved that by giving ourselves a very good advantage,” he added.

Dreams FC has surpassed expectations in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign, defying odds to reach the knockout stages and notably overcoming former champions Stade Malien.

The team aims to surge further in the campaign as they gear up to host the 2009 winners.